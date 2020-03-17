Parliament approves president’s proposal to appoint Venediktova as Prosecutor General

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 269 MPs voted in favor of the relevant document, with at least 226 votes needed to make the decision.

"The decision has been approved," said Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov

As Ukrinform reported, on December 27, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Roman Truba as director of the State Bureau of Investigations and appointed Iryna Venediktova as acting head of the Bureau.

Prior to that, Venediktova was an MP from the Servant of the People faction and chaired the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy. In the snap parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, she ran third on the Servant of the People party’s list

On March 5, the Verkhovna Rada passed a no-confidence motion against Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka.