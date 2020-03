Censor.NET reports citing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok post on Twitter.

Ukrainians have already gathered at the airport. Five SkyUp aircrafts are expected to arrive in Boryspil Airport and one - in Lviv.

In addition, Ukraine’s MFA claims that the Foreign Ministry is resolving the issue of returning 105 Ukrainians who were unable to depart from Sri Lanka’s airport.

