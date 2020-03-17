Censor.NET

Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten will suspend the operation of the Kyiv city subway over the quarantine aimed at prevention of the spread of the coronavirus from 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 until April 3.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this in a video address on Facebook.

He noted that the overland public transport would continue normal operation.

Besides, Klitschko called on the Kyiv city residents to take care of their health and safety and to stay at home.

According to the report, those who have to go to the office have to take care of themselves and the people around them and use individual protection means.

