Kyiv suffers from traffic jams as underground remains closed. PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.

Google Maps data clearly shows that the traffic is severely slowed down across bridges.

Most of the jams are observed on bridges over Dnipro river (towards the right bank) and a few other locations, including Naberehzne highway, Havansky bridge, Bandery Avenue and Peremohy Avenue.

Kyiv underground was shut down for quarantine on late March 17. At the same time, city hall claimed that no passengers will be allowed on board of public transport on Kyiv, unless they wear respiratory protection masks.











