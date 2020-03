As reported by Censor.NET.

Starting March 17, the state of emergency has been in force in the territory of Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions.

Ukraine has laboratory-confirmed 14 coronavirus cases including two lethal ones: 10 in Chernivtsi region; one in Zhytomyr region; one in Kyiv region; and two in the city of Kyiv.