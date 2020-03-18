Over 30 Ukrainians evacuated from Austria by presidential plane. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

Pursuant to the president’s instruction, a special flight departed to Vienna to evacuate Ukrainian citizens, including 18 women, 5 children and elderly people.

"Prior to boarding, passengers were examined by doctors and screened for symptoms of possible coronavirus disease. People with no symptoms of ARVI were taken on board," the report says.

After arriving in Kyiv, passengers will also be examined by doctors.

Upon returning home, evacuees will undergo 14-day self-isolation, for the violation of which liability is provided. People with no symptoms of ARVI and with negative test result for COVID-19 will be sent for home quarantine.

As Ukrinform reported, starting from March 12, a quarantine has been introduced in Ukraine for three weeks, as well a package of anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

On March 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution to temporarily ban foreigners from entering Ukraine and close international passenger traffic from 00:00 on March 16 until April 3, 2020.

As of March 18, 14 cases of Covid-19 infection were confirmed in Ukraine, two of them were lethal.

