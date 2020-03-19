15 enemy attacks in past day: three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – near Khutir Vilnyi; 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

In addition, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on disengagement area No.3 Bohdanivka-Petrivske. Ukrainian troops did not return fire, complying with the ceasefire regime.

On March 18, three Ukrainian soldiers got combat injuries in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already launched two attacks on Ukrainian troops. No casualties have been reported.