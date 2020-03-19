Censor.NET

19.03.20 12:56

Foreign Ministry: 830 Ukrainians isolated in Egypt due to coronavirus outbreak

Twelve Ukrainian citizens infected with Covid-19 coronavirus are treated abroad, 862 Ukrainians have been isolated, including 830 in the hotels in Egypt.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press center. 

"Twelve Ukrainian citizens receive treatment abroad: five people – in Germany, two – in Italy and two – in Poland, one person – in Moldova, one – in the UAE and one – in the Dominican Republic," Foreign Ministry of Ukraine announced such data as of 23:00 on March 18 on Twitter.

According to the minister, five citizens of Ukraine recovered after coronavirus treatment: four – in Japan, one – in Italy.

A total of 862 citizens of Ukraine have been isolated, in particular, 830 people - in Egypt (in two hotels), 16 people – in Brazil, seven people – in Germany, two people – in Moldova, three people – in the Dominican Republic, three people – in the UAE, one person – in Romania.

One Ukrainian citizen died from coronavirus in Italy on March 13.

A total of 15,566 Ukrainian citizens have been already evacuated home from abroad.

