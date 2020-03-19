Ukraine testing 79 suspected cases of coronavirus

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry post on Telegram

"On March 18, the Public Health Centre has received 79 suspected cases of Covid-19 and 128 samples. Thirty-five samples were tested, two coronavirus tests were positive (Kyiv and Donetsk regions). The virus reference laboratory of the Public Health Centre tests not only samples of suspected persons but the established contact persons as well. Since the beginning of 2020, 260 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been received," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

As of the morning of March 19, 16 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine, including two lethal cases: ten cases (one lethal) – in Chernivtsi region, one case (lethal) – in Zhytomyr region, two cases – in Kyiv region, one case – in Donetsk region, two cases – in Kyiv city. The tests were conducted at the virus reference laboratory of the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.