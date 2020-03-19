Zelenskyi appoints Trush as head of Ternopil regional state administration. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing decree №97/2020

The president signed a respective decree and presented a certificate of employment to Trush, a president's press service reported.

Zelenskyi noted the importance of solving pressing problems of the region, in particular, the implementation of infrastructure and investment projects.

Trush was born in 1980 in the village of Luchyntsi of Rohatynsky district in Ivano-Frankivsk region. He has higher education. In 2002, he graduated from the Lviv Polytechnic National University with a degree in Finance (Master of Economics and Entrepreneurship) and Philology (Bachelor of Philology). In 2019, he graduated from the Dubensky branch of the Ukraine Open International University of Human Development (Bachelor of Law). From 2002 to 2008, he worked in the structure of the tax police of the Ivano-Frankivsk region. In 2016-2019, he was engaged in entrepreneurship activity. Since November 2019, he worked as head of the Rohatynsky district state administration of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Read more: First Ukrainian patient with COVID-19 from Chernivtsi recovers, may be discharged in couple of days – regional administration