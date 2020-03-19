Another six people with suspected coronavirus hospitalized in Lviv region

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

All patients earlier returned from trips to countries where coronavirus cases had been recorded, as reported by the press service of Lviv Regional State Administration.

According to the acting chief of the local administration's health department, Andriy Vasko, all patients are now in stable condition and undergoing physicals.

Their test samples for COVID-19 are yet to be examined in a specialized lab in Kyiv.

In total, 24 people have been hospitalized in Lviv region with suspected coronavirus, of whom 12 persons are young people who had recently returned from abroad.