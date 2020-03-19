Klitschko says Kyiv has about 200 respiratory medical devices

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko sad this at a briefing on Thursday, March 19.

"There are about 200 respiratory medical devices in Kyiv; 133 of them are in infectious disease wards of hospitals. We have additionally ordered respiratory medical devices and we expect to receive a dozen devices next week," Klitschko said.

As of the morning of March 19, 16 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine, including two lethal cases.

Since March 12, a quarantine has been introduced in Ukraine for three weeks, as well a package of anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.