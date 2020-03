As reported by Censor.NET.

"The second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kyiv region. This is a woman, a family member of the first patient in Kyiv region. Physicians assess their condition as that of moderate severity," according to the press service of Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Later, MP Shakhov, via Facebook, said the family member in question is his wife who is also staying at home in isolation.

In total, five cases of suspected disease were identified in the region.