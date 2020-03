As reported by Censor.NET.

"One case has been confirmed in Kyiv, another in Zhytomyr. Patients are isolated, they are given symptomatic treatment," the report said.

Thus, according to the Ministry of Health, at present 18 cases of infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus have been recorded in Ukraine, two of them are fatal.

