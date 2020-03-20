Ukrainian scientists produce first batch of COVID-19 test kits - Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's video address.

"We have received the first batch of rapid tests made by the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

He thanked Ukrainian scientists for being able to produce test kits in the short term.

In addition, the president informed that Ukraine expects to receive 10 million test kits from China within the next 48 hours.

According to him, China will provide 1.5 million masks, which will be distributed among Ukrainian pharmacies, 100,000 special masks for healthcare workers and police officers, 400,000 rapid tests and 10,000 liters of disinfectant.