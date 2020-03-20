State of emergency declared in Dnipropetrovsk region

Censor.NET reports citing Nashe Misto.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has approved the relevant decision at today’s extraordinary meeting, according to the press service of the regional administration.

"Dnipropetrovsk has imposed a state of emergency to protect as much as possible people from the coronavirus infection. We are stepping up law enforcement control. We will strictly monitor the implementation of quarantine measures, which residents of the region should follow," said Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Oleksandr Bondarenko.

According to him, the state of emergency has been introduced to respond promptly to challenges in the wake of a global pandemic, prevent further spread of the infection and minimize its negative effects.

As of the morning of March 20, 26 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine, including two lethal cases.

On March 12, Ukraine introduced quarantine for three weeks, as well a package of anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.