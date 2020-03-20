Second Ukrainian woman dies of coronavirus in Italy

Censor.NET reports citing RBK-Ukraine.

The woman was in the risk group. The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kateryna Zelenko and the head of the department of consular service of Ukraine's MFA Serhiy Pohoreltsev have informed about it.

"Unfortunately, the information is being confirmed. Yesterday, a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1958, died of a coronavirus at the hospital of the city of Romano di Lombardy (Bergamo province)," Pohoreltsev said.

Read more: Another Ukrainian woman dies from coronavirus in Italy

According to him, the connection with the hospital has already been established and the relatives of the dead have been informed.