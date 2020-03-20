China sharing coronavirus prevention experience with Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"Chinese medical experts have shared their experience in the coronavirus prevention, inspection and quarantine measures for citizens, as well as transportation of goods during the pandemic with the Ukrainian representatives," the Ministry of Health press service posted on Telegram.

As noted, these issues have been discussed today at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ukraine during a video conference of senior officials of the Ministry of Health of China - Eurasian countries on combating the Covid-19 epidemic.

As reported, the national lockdown was introduced in Ukraine until April 3 to counteract the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infection. In particular, educational establishments and all shops except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations and banks were closed. The operation of subways in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro was suspended. The intercity and interregional road, rail and air passenger transportation was stopped.

In addition, the foreigners are banned from entering Ukraine and the international passenger services are suspended.

As of March 20, there are 26 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine, including three lethal cases.