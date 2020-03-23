Ukraine’s MFA looks for sponsors to bring Ukrainians back home

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"When we exhaust all the possibilities, and when hubs and other countries completely block all transportation, and we go under total quarantine, we have a spare option during that period. We will try to find ways to financially help our citizens who will remain abroad for one reason or another," Bozhok said.

The situation with the return of Ukrainians from Latin America and the Caribbean is problematic.

Read more: Seventy-three COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine

"First, it is the distance. Second, it is the quarantine and local restrictions. And third, it is the number of citizens. There are places where we have five, two, three countrymen," the diplomat explained.