Censor.NET reports citing Ziarul de Gardă.

The government made such a statement after eight people got infected with Covid-19 upon arrival from Pochaiv Lavra, Ukraine.

According to the report, during the epidemic, a group of people went to Ukraine to make a pilgrimage. On their return, eight of them have tested positive for a new Covid-19 coronavirus, the rest are being monitored.

