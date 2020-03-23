Kyiv registers 28 COVID-19 persons, new four cases registered today – Kyiv Mayor

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"This afternoon, we received 4 more laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus from the State Institution Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine. That is, the number of people living with COVID-19 in Kyiv rose up to 28 people in the capital," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

According to him, among the new cases are a 17-year-old girl who returned from studies in London, a 53-year-old woman who contacted a patient in the Kyiv region, a 28-year-old woman who returned from Austria, and a 21-year-old man who had contact with a sick relative.

"Two patients are in the Oleksandrivska hospital. And two are being treated at home under medical supervision on self-isolation," the mayor said.

Klitschko noted that because of the threat of a possible rapid spread of infection, he appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a request to tighten control over the observance of severe restrictive measures by Kyiv citizens, especially those arriving in Ukraine from abroad, as well as the implementation by enterprises and institutions of measures to organize remote work of the employees.

As reported, according to the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, late on March 22 there have been 73 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Later on, Klitschko specified that 14 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kyiv on March 22, not 20, so that the total number of infected reached 24.