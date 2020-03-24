Seven enemy attacks in past day: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from small arms near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm and 82mm mortars near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); antitank missile system – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

The units of the Joint Forces gave an adequate response to the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already launched two attacks on Joint Forces’ positions. No casualties have been reported.