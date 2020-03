Censor.NET reports citing ICTV channel.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Sanitary Doctor Victor Lyashko on ICTV.

According to Lyashko, the state has the means to buy tests from a domestic manufacturer.

"I think that we will go to mass production in the near future. The state has the means to buy tests from a domestic manufacturer. For enzymes and reagents that are not domestically produced, we will depend on imports," the Deputy Healthcare Minister stated.