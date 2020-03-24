Censor.NET

Over 72,000 Ukrainian return home amid coronavirus-related quarantine

As many as 72,305 citizens of Ukraine have returned home amid the coronavirus-related pandemic.

Currently, 21 Ukrainians are being treated for coronavirus abroad: there are five in Germany, four in the Dominican Republic, three in Oman, two in Poland, Italy, and the UAE each, one in Spain, the Netherlands, and the Seychelles each.

Some 151 Ukrainians are quarantined abroad, 105 of them are in Poland.

To date, six Ukrainians have recovered: four in Japan, one in Italy and in Poland each. Three Ukrainian citizens died from coronavirus, all the deaths were reported in Italy.

