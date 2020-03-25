Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launcher – near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

In addition, the enemy fired small arms on disengagement area No.3 Bohdanivka-Petrivske. Ukrainian troops did not return fire, complying with the ceasefire regime.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire on Joint Forces’ positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) from an automatic mounted grenade launcher and heavy machine guns. No casualties have been reported.