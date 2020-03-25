Ukraine identifies 113 COVID-19 cases

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 7 a.m. on March 25, a total of 113 COVID-13 cases were identified in 13 regions and the city of Kyiv in the territory of Ukraine, including 38 (one death) in the Chernivtsi region, 31 in the city of Kyiv, 22 in the Kyiv region, five (one death) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, four in the Ternopil region, two in the Dnipro region, two (one death) in the Zhytomyr region, two in each of the Zaporizhia and Lviv regions, and one in each of the Volyn, Donetsk, Luhansk, Odesa and Cherkasy regions," the statement said.

"One person was discharged upon treatment (in the Chernivtsi region)," it said.

