Censor.NET reports citing embassy's post on Facebook.

The train will depart from Kyiv on March 27, and will arrive in Moscow the next day – on March 28. He will depart for the return service from Moscow on March 28, and arrive in Kyiv on March 29.

"The train consists of 18 wagons (almost 800 seats)," the message reads.

Read more: Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

It will be passing without stopping for embarkation and disembarkation of passengers. The only stop will take place during border and customs control.