The government also has made the decision to introduce an emergency situation in Ukraine for a period of 30 days. Thus, it is expected to end on April 24, 2020.

It is noted that cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in nine regions of Ukraine.

As of 7:00 am, on March 25, 113 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Ukraine. Four of them were lethal, one man has successfully recovered.