President appoints new SBU deputy head, replaces some heads in regional offices

6243

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has made some staff replacements in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to the president’s press service.

Censor.NET reports citing corresponding decree.

In particular, the president signed the decrees to appoint Oleksandr Yakushev as SBU deputy head, Oleh Salatiuk as head of the SBU Office in Sumy region, and Pavlo Revunov as head the SBU Office in Chernihiv region.

The president also dismissed Mykola Naydych as head of the SBU Office in Kharkiv region and appointed Roman Dudin to replace him.

See more: Zelenskyi appoints Trush as head of Ternopil regional state administration. PHOTO

President Zelenskyi signed decrees No.82, No.84 to dismiss Oleksandr Karpenko and Dmytro Neskromnyi as SBU deputy heads.