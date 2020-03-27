274 Ukrainians evacuated from Canada. PHOTO

274 Ukrainians, evacuated from Canada, have flown home to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Embassy of Ukraine in Canada post on Facebook.

"Ukrainians are returning home from Canada. 274 passengers have departed via the UIA flight from Toronto to Kyiv," the report reads.

The PS 1242 flight to Ukraine took off on March 26.

The diplomatic mission reminded passengers of the need for self-isolation at home within 14 days after their trip.

As it was stated by the head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, about 200 thousand compatriots have returned home during March.

According to the Deputy Health Minister, it is expected that another patient will be discharged from the hospital today, on March 27.