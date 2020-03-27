Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

On March 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 120mm and 82mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); automatic mounted grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – in the area of Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian positions came under 82mm mortar fire in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.