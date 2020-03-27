Ukraine has 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of Friday morning, 218 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been recorded in Ukraine, Deputy Health Minister and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"There is also good news: four cases of recovery, one of them is a child. We are waiting for the fifth to be discharged from the hospital today," he said.

According to him, over the previous day, 62 cases of infection were recorded.

