No Covid-19 cases at Ukraine’s Armed Forces; 157 people stay in isolation

As of March 27, no case of coronavirus spotted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing the command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine post on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 a.m., March 27, the cases of the infection with the acute respiratory disease caused by Covid-19 coronavirus are not registered," the message said.

It is noted that 157 people stay in isolation, including self-isolation. The isolation of 49 people will end in five days.

