Austrian FM calls unpromising Russian attempts to lift sanctions due to COVID-19

Russia will not be able to achieve the lifting of sanctions against the backdrop of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, said Alexander Schallenberg, the Federal Minister for European and Integration Affairs of Austria.

"Russia's efforts to lift sanctions because of coronavirus pandemic are futile," assured the Austrian Foreign Minister during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Both ministers stressed the joint position regarding the necessity to maintain sanctions of the international community in response to Russia's aggressive actions and Moscow's violation of international law.

In addition, Kuleba and Schallenberg came to an agreement that the Austrian authorities would understand the difficult circumstances of the Ukrainians, whose term of stay in Austria could be exceeded due to quarantine.

Kuleba also noted Vienna's active assistance in creating transit conditions for Ukrainian citizens returning by land transport through Austrian territory.

In turn, Schallenberg thanked for the assistance of Ukraine in the process of returning the Austrian citizens from Ukraine by flights operated by Ukrainian airlines.