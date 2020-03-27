Another eight Covid-19 cases spotted in Kyiv, 55 infected in capital

3566

As of morning, March 27, eight new cases of coronavirus infection spotted in Kyiv. The number of Kyiv citizens sick with Covid-19 increased up to 55 people.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In the capital, the number of Kyiv citizens infected with Covid-19 increased. The virus comes. Already 55 people have confirmed diagnosis. Today in the morning, we got eight confirmed cases of the infection with coronavirus from government body Kyiv city laboratory center of the Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine," Klitschko said.

Four women at the age from 31 up to 59 and four men at the age from 43 up to 59 are infected. Two patients hospitalized to Oleksandrivsky hospital. Two to Kyiv city hospital #4. Another two stay in the central hospital of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine. Two patients stay in the self-isolation under the control of doctors.

Read more: Another six cases of Covid-19 spotted in Kyiv

Over 1,500 Kyiv citizens passed express tests and laboratory analyses. Kyiv city laboratory center of the Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine tests 32 more samples.