Coronavirus detected in Kyiv police chief

The deputy chairman of the National Police of Ukraine, the head of the Kyiv police, Andriy Kryshchenko, was found to have a coronavirus.

"Today, deputy chairman of the National Police of Ukraine - the head of the Kyiv police, Andriy Kryshchenko was diagnosed with COVID-19. His health is satisfactory. He continues to perform his duties remotely," - Gerashchenko said.

Today, a positive diagnosis for coronavirus was confirmed in three police officers and one cadet.

The police established a circle of people who had contact with the patient during the incubation period. All of them are informed about the potential risk of the disease and are on self-isolation. The premises of the headquarters of the capital are properly disinfected.

Meanwhile, the head of the capital police and his family members were not abroad for the past month.

