Some 480 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine, incl 11 lethal

As of 10:00 on March 30, 480 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been registered in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry's press service.

"Of these, 11 are fatal, with six patients recovered. Over the day, 62 new cases have been recorded," the report says.

