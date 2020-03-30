Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget

Censor.NET reports citing parliament website.
"It is proposed to reduce the revenues of the State Budget of Ukraine for 2020 by UAH 122.9 billion, including: for the general fund by UAH 121.77 billion," the bill’s explanatory note says.
The draft law envisages the creation of the Fund for the Control of Acute Respiratory Disease COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and its consequences in the amount of UAH 97.1 billion in the state budget, in order to prevent the spread and overcome the negative consequences in Ukraine.