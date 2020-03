Another 20 cases of Covid-19 infection spotted in Kyiv

During the past 24 hours, 20 cases of coronavirus infection spotted in Kyiv as the Public Health Center of the Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine reported.

Thus, as of 10:00 a.m., March 30, there are 102 people in Kyiv with confirmed Covid-19 infection.

Vinnytsia region - 23 cases; Volyn region - two cases; Dnipropetrovsk region - eight cases; Donetsk region - six cases; Zhytomyr region - five cases; Transcarpathian region - one case; Zaporizhzhia region - 11 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region - 41 cases; Kirovohrad region - four cases; Kyiv - 102 cases; Kyiv region - 49 cases; Lviv region - six cases; Luhansk region - two cases; Odesa region - eight cases; Poltava region - one case; Rivne region - 11 cases; Sumy region - nine cases; Ternopil region - 60 cases; Kharkiv region - one case; Kherson region - one case; Khmelnytskyi region - two cases; Chernivtsi region - 75 cases; Cherkasy region - 50 cases; Chernihiv region - two cases.

