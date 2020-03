Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

7201

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has dismissed a bill with amendments with the national budget for 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The decision was backed at an extraordinary session of parliament by 223 lawmakers with at least 226 supporting votes required.

The parliament sent the bill for revision to the committee and cut the terms of its revision.

