100,000 PCR tests delivered to Ukraine from South Korea

1952

Some 100,000 PCR tests have been delivered to Ukraine from South Korea to detect coronavirus, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"A plane carrying 100,000 PCR tests produced by SolGent to detect COVID-19 has arrived from Seoul (the Republic of Korea). Caremille has conducted the delivery for the needs of the health care system of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It notes that after passing the customs procedures on registration the test kits will be delivered to the infectious laboratories of all regions of the country, which have proper storage conditions.

According to the statement, the SolGent test kit contains all the necessary components for a polymerase chain reaction. Therefore, when used, there is no need for additional reagents. Testing lasts from 105 to 120 minutes.

Read more: Another 20 cases of Covid-19 infection spotted in Kyiv

The cargo was shipped to Ukraine on the initiative of the Office of the President. The delivery was coordinated by Ukraine's Ambassador to South Korea Oleksandr Horin.

A total of 480 coronavirus cases, including 11 deaths, were officially confirmed in Ukraine as of 10:00 on March 30. Six patients recovered. Some 62 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.