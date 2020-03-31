Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, Ukrainian soldier died

2212

On March 30, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 18 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 82mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars and automatic mounted grenade launcher – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); sniping weapons – outside Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian defenders near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) and Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Khutir Vilnyi; grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

Read more: Ukrainian troops come under mortar fire near Pavlopol and Luhanske

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, three more were wounded and another was injured over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.