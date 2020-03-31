Ukraine cannot be on lockdown for six months, - PM Shmygal

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that Ukraine could not be on lockdown for six months.

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.ua.

"We are very aware that many people, most of the population of Ukraine do not have a financial cushion and cannot stay at home for three months. People need to make money. The economy needs to be started. Ukraine is not a rich country that can afford to not work for six months and watch TV on the couch," the PM stated.

He stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers was considering options for mitigating lockdown in order to start the economy, but it depended on the dynamics of the spread of coronavirus across the country.

