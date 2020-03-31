Ukraine's military man steps on landmine in Donbas

An employee of Ukraine's Amed Forces sustained an injury upon walking on a landmine; the incident took place near Katerynivka, Luhansk region.

Censor.NET reports citing Defense ministry report.

Upon the administration of first medical aid, the man was evacuated to the medical facility in a grave condition. Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that on Tuesday.

The landmine was of Russian origin; it belongs to the ammunition banned by the Geneva conventions.

On March 31 so far, Russian mercenaries delivered three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas. 120 mm mines landed In Krasnohorivka in the morning; machine gun fire was observed in the vicinities of Opytne. In Kamyanka, the militants opened fire from an automatic grenade launcher.

