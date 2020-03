Five more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kyiv, - mayor

As of 12:00 p.m., on March 31, 107 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Kyiv; five new cases have been detected over the last 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing mayor's online briefing.

Speaking on new cases: four men (aged 45 to 49 years) and one woman (aged 55 years). She is a medical worker.

One patient is in the hospital. The rest are at home under self-isolation.

As we reported earlier, Ukraine has officially confirmed 549 cases of infection with COVID-19.

