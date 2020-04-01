200,000 Ukrainians to return home by Easter, - official

State Border Guard Service expects that nearly 200,000 citizens may return to Ukraine by Easter. This was reported by the head of the department Serhiy Deineko.

Censor.NET reports citing 1+1 TV channel.

"According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at the moment about 17 thousand Ukrainians have declared their intention to return to the territory of Ukraine. Of course, not all of them are its citizens. We expect that about 200 thousand of our compartriots may return before Easter," Deineko said.

He noted that by that time, about 160,000 Ukrainians had returned home from all available destinations. For example, on March 27, which was the most active day, 22 thousand people came from Poland. Under normal conditions, generally, an average of 4,000 citizens cross the border a day.

Christians celebrate Easter this year on April 12, and Christians of the Eastern tradition - on April 19.