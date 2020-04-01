Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters - MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine could receive a first tranche of the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of $4 billion at once after the final adoption of the bill on banks by parliament, Head of the parliamentary committee for finances, tax and customs policies Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"We have already received an official letter, a statement from the IMF – that there are two parameters, if they are met, then the funds will go to Ukraine, and to the national budget. According to our estimates, this should be about $4 billion loan," Hetmantsev said on NV radio on Tuesday.

According to him, the funds will be sent to the national budget's stabilization fund.

