32 health workers contract coronavirus in Ternopil region

The number of healthcare workers diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Monastyryska district of Ukraine's Ternopil region has reached 32, Deputy Chairman of Ternopil Regional State Administration Pavlo Dron has said on Facebook.

Censor.NET reports citing his post.

"Seventy-seven people were infected with coronavirus in the Monastyryska district as of 09:00 [on April 1]. Among them, there are 32 medical professionals (ten doctors, 14 nurses, eight junior nurses), five children, two civil servants, two police officers, a priest, a kindergarten chief, a teacher, a State Emergency Service rescuer, and the head of a merged territorial community," Dron wrote.

The head of the Monastyryska merged territorial community, Andriy Starukha, contracted coronavirus on March 31.

According to the latest data from the regional laboratory center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, 98 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Ternopil region so far.