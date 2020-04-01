Poland helped return 64 Ukrainians home - ambassador

Poland has helped 64 Ukrainian citizens return home from five countries by LOT planes, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia has reported on Twitter.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter

"I sincerely thank Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, Commander-in-Chief of the Border Guard, General Tomasz Praga, Deputy Ministers Bartosz Grodecki and Marcin Przydacz for their kindness, cooperation and assistance to 64 citizens of Ukraine in returning them home from Brazil, Algeria, Cuba, Peru, Mexico," he wrote.

Przydacz, in turn, wrote on Twitter that 40 Ukrainians from Peru had returned home as part of the #LOTdodomu campaign.

The Polish Foreign Ministry, in turn, tweeted that in a telephone conversation on March 31, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz for returning Ukrainians from Lima (Peru). The tweet notes that the ministers also discussed the epidemiological situation in both countries, the situation in Donbas and Ukraine's cooperation with NATO.