Kyiv confirms 132 coronavirus cases

As of April 1, 132 coronavirus cases have been already confirmed in Kyiv.

"The dynamics of the spread of coronavirus in the capital is disappointing. The number of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 days has increased by 25 people. In total, 132 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, 12 men aged 23-71 years old, 12 women aged 21-80 years old and one-year-old baby have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, the number of officially confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 669 as of early April 1.